Viridian Ria LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $166.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.