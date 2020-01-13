iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 5.94% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $30,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $976,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $705,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 51.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5314 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

