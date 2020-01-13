Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $339.81 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $231.96 and a twelve month high of $343.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

