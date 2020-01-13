Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 4,846 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 445,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,549 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 129,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $53.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3789 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

