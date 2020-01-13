Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $180.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $180.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,361 shares of company stock worth $64,023,121 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

