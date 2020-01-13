SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,639 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3926 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

