Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,428.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,343.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,239.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,434.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

