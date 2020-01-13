Short Interest in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rises By 149.0%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TRIL opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

