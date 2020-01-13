iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 6th Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

