Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.38.

NYSE CAT opened at $146.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

