Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 101.0% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.94.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $478.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.99. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $498.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

