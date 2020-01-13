Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 76 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

