Short Interest in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rises By 120.1%

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the December 15th total of 472,500 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $56.70 on Monday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextCure during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextCure during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.