Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Increases By 133.6%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Craig W. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,546.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full House Resorts stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Full House Resorts worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.77. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

