TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 116.9% in December

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 15th total of 410,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the second quarter worth $220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGBD shares. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

