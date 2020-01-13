Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

