iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.7% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after purchasing an additional 575,717 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $3,206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $217.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average of $198.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $218.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6426 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

