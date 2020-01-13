6,827 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 95.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $115.77 on Monday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.