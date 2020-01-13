Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.10 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $408.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

