Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
OTEX stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,922,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
