Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Open Text has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,922,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.