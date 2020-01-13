BidaskClub Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OMCL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $81.56 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,582 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after buying an additional 346,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.