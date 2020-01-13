MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $49.09 on Friday. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MTS Systems will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

