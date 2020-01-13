Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.44 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $808.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $280,555 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,608,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

