Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.92.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $933,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,462 shares of company stock worth $14,290,090. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

