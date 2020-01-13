Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TBBK opened at $12.03 on Friday. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $684.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $252,686.25. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

