Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIRI. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 671,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

