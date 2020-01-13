Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

