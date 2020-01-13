Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. Qorvo has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.