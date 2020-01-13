IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $120,470.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in IMPINJ by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.