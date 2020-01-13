Barclays Trims Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Target Price to $2.00

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

CSU stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.33). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 818,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 57.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 12.3% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 582,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

