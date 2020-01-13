Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.44-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130 million.

NTUS opened at $33.33 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NTUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $471,380.00. Also, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $965,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

