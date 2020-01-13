Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.14 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after buying an additional 2,808,819 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,865,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 2,344,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,956,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,553,000 after buying an additional 2,322,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.