Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

