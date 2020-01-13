F3Logic LLC Trims Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 114,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in 3M by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

