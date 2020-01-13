Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

