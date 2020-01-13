Tiaa Fsb Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $85.36 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

