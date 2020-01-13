Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 646.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 728,960 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,064,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,211,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.9543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

