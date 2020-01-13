JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $4,237,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $116.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

