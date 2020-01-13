Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Apple by 2,195.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $249,854,000 after buying an additional 1,207,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.33 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.22 and a twelve month high of $312.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

