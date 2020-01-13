California Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

California Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,695,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $218.43 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $158.59 and a 1 year high of $219.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

