Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $125.51 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $126.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

