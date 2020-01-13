Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

