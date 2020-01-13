Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NXJ opened at $14.73 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

