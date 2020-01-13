Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Separately, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

