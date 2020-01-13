GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $232.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $217.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -322.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

