Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

NIQ opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

