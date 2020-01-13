Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

NKG stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

