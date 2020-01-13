Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NRK opened at $13.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 36,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

