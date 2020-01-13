Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NYV opened at $14.40 on Monday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

