First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter worth $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $325,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

